LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Forrest City man who shot and killed another man on Interstate 40 in Little Rock nearly two years ago was sentenced to life in prison.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that 26-year-old Justin Mays was found guilty in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kindylen Roberts on June 28.

State troopers said that on Aug. 21, 2021, Mays began shooting at a vehicle traveling on I-40 near Morgan, striking Roberts, who was a passenger.

Authorities said that Roberts later died at a local hospital. Two other passengers were also injured in the shooting, ASP agents said.

Mays was found guilty of capital murder, two counts of terroristic acts, and two counts of first-degree battery. He was sentenced to a life term plus 10 years in Arkansas Department of Corrections custody.