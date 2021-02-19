Fort Smith man arrested for animal cruelty after video shows him abusing 6-month-old puppy, police say

DISCLAIMER: The video of the incident is extremely graphic and disturbing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Fort Smith after allegedly being caught on camera abusing a six-month-old puppy.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, authorities received a call on Tuesday, February 16, regarding the welfare of two dogs at home on the 3000 block of S 66th Street.

Mitchell said police were sent a video of a man, later identified as 28-year-old Shane Tyler Mullen, “slamming and violently assaulting a six-month-old puppy.”

The video was reportedly filmed on December 30, 2020.

DISCLAIMER: The following video of the incident is extremely graphic and disturbing.

On Thursday, Mullen was placed under arrest. The two dogs have been removed from his home and are now in the care of Fort Smith Animal Services officers.

Charges against Mullen are pending, Mitchell said.

He is being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.