LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal agents are asking for help in locating for Fort Smith man who they claim illegally possessed explosives.

Agents from the FBI Little Rock field office and ATF New Orleans office said that 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

On Jan 31, agents said they executed a search warrant of Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith, locating multiple explosive devices. Agents said they rendered the explosives safe, but Mehta remains at large.

Authorities describe Mehta as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Neil Ravi Mehta. Courtesy of FBI Little Rock

Investigators said they believe Mehta has ties to individuals in eastern Oklahoma, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Albuquerque, N.M., Houston, Jackson Hole, WYO., and New York City, as well as international ties in Pakistan and India.

Officials with the FBI said that Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous, asking anyone who sees him to not approach but rather contact local law enforcement or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.