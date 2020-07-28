Fort Smith police investigate after three men found with gunshot wounds

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department says three men are in critical condition at a local hospital after they were discovered with gunshot wounds at about 1:28 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they 911 operators received a call reporting the three victims at a location in the 3000 block of Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the three gunshot victims at the scene.

All three men have been identified, but the names are not being released pending family notifications, according to police.

“This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Investigators do not believe there are other individuals involved at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and we will update with more information as it becomes available,” read the statement from Aric Mitchell, Public Information Officer for the Fort Smith Police Department.

