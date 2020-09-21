Four injured in Little Rock shooting Friday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police have released more information on a shooting Friday that injured four people near a store on the 5300 block of Mabelvale Pike.

According to a Little Rock Police Department incident report sent Monday morning, the shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m. Friday near a local business called Slay Me.

According to the report, officers were told a possible suspect vehicle was a black four-door sedan or a gray/black Nissan that had four or five people with a mask.

In the report, officers say they found a 36-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police say the man was awake and alert and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say two vehicles in the parking lot were also hit.

According to police, officers also found bullet holes in Slay Me.

Little Rock police say while the officers were at the scene, two victims with gunshot wounds went to another local hospital. According to police, the victims were 17 and 20 years old. Officers say the two victims had nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the report, a fourth victim, a 22-year-old man, arrived at a third hospital in a vehicle that had been hit. Officers say the man had nonlife-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Little Rock police.

LATEST POSTS: