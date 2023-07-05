LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a Fourth of July shooting left one person dead.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they were called to a shooting in 3800 block of Baseline Road around 10:36 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Officers are notifying anyone driving in the area to expect delays as detectives continue to investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.