FOX16 News Digital Special Report: What’s next after teen shot at Pine Bluff school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A community is still trying to find answers in Pine Bluff after a 15-year-old boy was shot in a school hallway one week ago.

In a FOX16 News digital special report, law enforcement and legal experts examine what’s next in the investigation and what will soon unfold in the courtroom.

The mother of the victim, Daylon Burnett, says her son and the alleged shooter, 15-year-old Thomas Quarles, knew each other.

Burnett died Wednesday at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Quarles is facing a capital murder charge.

