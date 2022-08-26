GARLAND CO. Ark. – Deputies in Garland County captured an alleged multi-state bank robber early Friday afternoon after a brief chase.

At 11:25 a.m. Friday, investigators with the Garland County Sheriff’s office received information from the FBI about a vehicle suspected of being in the county. The vehicle, officers were told, had been involved in bank robberies in Illinois and Kentucky. Deputies on patrol spotted the vehicle at 1:13 p.m. on a rural road about half-way between Hot Springs and Hot Springs Village.

Deputies followed the vehicle until it was confirmed it was the same vehicle on the FBI request. Once that was confirmed deputies moved to stop the vehicle, but it sped away.

A pursuit was undertaken by members of the Garland County sheriff’s patrol and criminal investigation division as well as the Arkansas State Police. The group was able to stop the vehicle and conduct a high-risk traffic stop. The driver, apparently the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody.

Deputies were able to confirm the driver was John Earl Hall, 58, of Little Rock. Hall had an active warrant in Indiana for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Offender

Hall was also suspected by the FBI in a bank robbery in Illinois and a second bank robbery in Kentucky.

Hall was taken into custody and charged by Garland County Sheriff’s investigators with fleeing, as well as being held for the Indiana warrant. He is currently being held without bond as the FBI prepares two warrants against him for bank robbery.