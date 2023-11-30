MALVERN, Ark. – A fundraiser to offset an elected official’s legal fees might face its own legal challenges.

Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner is currently fighting an obstruction of justice charge brought against him by the FBI. To assist in his fight, community members have donated hundreds of dollars to a fund, but that money may have to be returned.

While the fundraiser is not considered prohibited, some donations appear to be based on an advisory opinion the Arkansas Ethics Commission released on legal funds.

According to Director Graham Sloan’s knowledge, there hasn’t been a violation reported involving legal funds. Thirteen years after the initial advisory opinion, that could change.

The opinion from 2010, focuses on Arkansas Code 21-8-801 It states no public servant shall receive a gift or compensation, other than income and benefits from the government which he or she is entitled to, for the performance of duties and responsibilities of his or her office or position. The definition of “gift” as outlined in Ark. Code 21-8-302 gives an exception to gifting by excluding anything with a value of $100 or less.

In the fundraiser organized on Nov. 7 for Sheriff Finkbeiner, however, donations seen by November 30 exceeded $100. Certain anonymous gifts were valued at $200, $500, even $2,000.

When asked if donations like this were legal, Arkansas Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan pointed to the 2010 advisory opinion.

“The opinion concludes that it is permissible for a legal defense fund to exist to be established for a public servant, but that no individual can contribute more than $100,” Sloan stated.

Our station reached out to the organizer of the fundraiser, as well as Sheriff Finkbeiner, and his legal team. The only response came in the form of an update on the fundraiser’s web page.

“I have been made aware of an opinion issued by the Arkansas Ethics Commission that states an elected official cannot receive donations of more than $100 towards a legal defense fund. If you donated more than $100, I will be issuing you a full refund of your donation,” organizer Jennifer Corley stated.

“Keep in mind if you would still like to donate, you can come right back into the fundraiser and donate as long as it’s not more than $100,” she concluded.

When asked what someone could do if they ever think an ethics violation is made, Sloan answered in general terms.

“Any citizen that feels like there’s been a violation of one or more of the laws under the commission’s jurisdiction can file a complaint. The commission has investigatory powers and ultimately would hold a hearing,” Sloan said.

If a complaint is filed and a violation is found, sanctions would include a letter of caution, warning and reprimand. A fine could be imposed between $50 to $3,500.

Another consideration if an investigation were to take place would be the anonymous donations. The Arkansas Ethics Commission advises a record kept of who donated what so that it can be proved no one individual divided donations to get under the $100 gift limit.