Garland County deputies identify body found Saturday in Lake Hamilton

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies have identified a body that was found in Lake Hamilton over the weekend.

The body was identified as 63-year-old Timothy Michael Green of Garland County by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible body floating in the lake just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

When the deputies arrived at the scene near the 400 block of Hamilton Drive, they spotted the body in the water. Working with the Garland County Marine Patrol and a crew from the Lake Hamilton Fire Department, the deputies were able to retrieve the body and turn it over to the coroner.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but detectives ask if anyone knows any information about this case to contact the Garland County Sherriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 501-622-3660.