Garland County family working to make sure loved one gets justice

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The family of an 18-year-old murdered on Christmas morning is working to make sure his case gets closed. They are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

For Misty Ely, her nephew Ethan Mathis was like one of her own.

“He was one of mine, He was just a great kid, just always smiling, always wanting to make everybody laugh, had the biggest heart ever,” Ely said.

He came to live with her and her family a few years ago and quickly became like another son, another sibling.

“My son will post pictures that pop up in his memories and it just makes me laugh or cry one of the two,” Ely said.

On Christmas morning, Ely got a call no family member wants to hear.

“I think the last time we actually heard from him was about 11:00 Christmas eve and then I think he was found by 8 a.m. Christmas morning,” Ely said.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan was found dead in a driveway in the 1400 block of Bald Mountain Road. He had been shot multiple times.

“It was devastating, I broke down and went into fix it mode,” Ely said.

That’s where she’s been ever since. In the last six months no arrests have been made.

“That’s why I wanted to get his face all over everywhere, so everybody sees it,” Ely said.

She created a Facebook page dedicated to getting justice for Ethan and added a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“I don’t want his case to be shoved in a box and stuffed on a shelf because they can’t figure it out because somebody won’t come forward,” Ely said.

She is hoping it motivates someone to talk and not just for Ethan’s sake.

“They can’t hurt anybody else,” Ely said.

If you know anything about this case, you can contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office. There is also an anonymous tip line that you can also call or text. The number is 501-777-9805 and you can also send an email to EthanTips@protonmail.com