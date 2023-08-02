GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl more than two months earlier.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex on Springwood Road on the night of May 29 for a possible shooting.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found the child unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

As the investigation developed, deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for 44-year-old Jordan Chadick from Hot Springs. Deputies said that a traffic stop was conducted after he was located in the area of Greenway Street.

Chadick was arrested on the warrant and taken to the Garland County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance Sept. 12 at the Garland County District Court.