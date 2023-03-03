GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The Garland County Sheriff’s Office has released the names and additional information regarding two Thursday deaths.

In a Friday statement, a sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies were called to a home on Buxton Loop shortly after 11 a.m. and found 55-year-old Daniel Chicas and 35-year-old Joselyn Paz inside, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

The spokesperson said deputies responded after receiving a call from Chicas’ daughter. The woman told deputies she had received a phone call from her father and he was crying, telling her he had shot Paz. The woman told deputies she then went to the home and found Chicas and Paz inside and unresponsive.

Deputies called the county coroner arrived and pronounced the pair dead. A spokesperson said both had been taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

A Garland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the investigation continued pending results from the crime lab.