Go inside the Sydney Sutherland case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been nearly 14 months since Sydney Sutherland went on a run and never returned, but the Arkansas case ended Friday with a plea deal.

Quake Lewellyn pleaded guilty Friday to capital murder and rape in Sutherland’s case.

Since day one, the story took twists and turns. From Sutherland’s initial disappearance from a rural town, to a hug during the search between Sutherland’s mother and now the convicted killer, to the surprise plea deal.

FOX 16 News anchor Mitch McCoy, who has been following the case from the start, will host a live Twitter Space Sunday at 7p.m. on his Twitter account MitchellMcCoy.

A Space is a live audio conversation where listeners can ask questions.

McCoy will be joined by former prosecuting attorney and partner of Kamps & Ward law firm Kelly Ward.

Ward is slated to discuss Arkansas law, the plea deal and how Lewellyn’s attorney had been preparing for a death penalty defense.

McCoy, the only television anchor to speak one-on-one with the Sutherland family, will go into detail what happened inside the courtroom Friday afternoon and the powerful victim impact statements made.

Go inside the #SydneySutherland case with me Sunday at 7pm CT in a live Space.



