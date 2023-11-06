ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Officials said a gun was found on a student at Arkadelphia High School on Monday.

A release from city officials said a student with a gun was stopped at the entrance of Arkadelphia High School.

City officials said the student was stopped as they passed through the metal detector in use by School Resource Officer Dewayne Ward.

The release stated that Ward then immediately took the student into custody without incident and a lockdown was issued so students entering the school could be made safe.

Officials said the lockdown lasted around 10 minutes and the nearby Goza Middle School was placed in “Secure” status.

According to the release, the armed student did not enter the school and no specific threat was made against the school or any students.

“We appreciate APSD’s dedication to our children and our community; and we are very proud of the relationship we have with our students, teachers, and administrators,” Arkadelphia Police Chief Jason Jackson said.

Arkadelphia officials said the incident is continuing to be investigated by SROs and detectives from the Arkadelphia Police Department.