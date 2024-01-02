DE QUEEN, Ark. – A woman who made international headlines for plotting to kill her abusive mother years ago was spotted in Arkansas this weekend.

For most of her life, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mother claimed Gypsy was ill or dying from one disease or another. She made her take medications and underwent unnecessary surgeries.

Blanchard then spent several years in prison after she admitted to asking her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother.

After seven years, she was released from prison on Dec. 28. Just a few days later, she was spotted in De Queen, Arkansas.

“What was she doing here of all places?” Jose Benitez said. “We would never expect her to pass through a small town.”

Benitez was at Burger King in De Queen when he said he noticed a woman who looked very similar to Blanchard.

He said he was unsure, as he watched her and her husband order and then take a seat.

“I was shaking, my heart was beating really fast,” Benitez said. “I eventually got the courage, and I was like you know what, I’m going to do it.”

Benitez said he then walked up to the couple.

“I was like. ‘Excuse me, by any chance are you Gypsy Rose?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I am,’ and I let a loud, ‘Oh my god,’ like I feel like I scared the people who were in the restaurant,” he said.

Benitez said the couple was passing through the town on their way to Louisiana and had stopped for some food.

He explained that he has been following Blanchard’s story for years and that meeting her was something he was hoping would happen.