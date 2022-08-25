POTTSVILLE, Ark. — Authorities catch a wanted man just a few hours after he bolted while in Pottsville police custody early Thursday morning, but tracking him down took some time and effort.

Charles Austin was in handcuffs early this morning when he decided to run for it, instead falling into a deep ditch.

What happened next was a cat-in-mouse game. The exclusive dashcam video shows how it went down.

“I’m just obtaining you because you said you have a warrant,” a Pottsville Police officer said as he cuffed Austin.

It was 2:15 A.M. Thursday when Pottsville Police found Charles Austin, his then-girlfriend, and learned of Austin’s felony warrant for residential burglary out of Washington County.

Authorities commented on his suspicious behavior early on.

“You keep looking for a way out and in my 12 years of doing that looks like someone looking for a way to run,” an officer told Austin.

To which Austin replied, “I ain’t ever run, man.”

“Well, I don’t know you just telling you,” the officer said in turn.

Minutes later while searching his person and the area, the officer found marijuana just off the road where he first encountered Austin. While looking further into that grassy area, Austin can be seen bolting into the darkness not knowing what it hid.

“Hands behind his back. Full speed. He fell down this embankment,” described Pottsville Police Sergeant Gerrad Huffman.

“Near knocked me the $&!@ out man,” Austin can be heard yelling shortly after his fall.

A short conversation follows with police telling Austin to climb up or be tased. Austin said he would listen but then continued down the pitch black ditch.

We tried to get to the same point safely, and it took about a three-minute walk downstream climbing over and around the debris to do so. The dirt floor is covered in sharp rocks, glass, and other things someone would not be able to see in the dark.

With so many unknowns and no clear path to give chase, police chose not to split up or leave the other person they had detained along with their vehicles.

“I’ve always said it’s a cat and mouse game. It’s the criminals’ job to try and get away, and it’s our job to catch them,” Sgt. Huffman stated.

According to Huffman, officers next got back up and a drone from a neighboring agency while processing the other person’s arrest. He argues the officer’s made the right decision for their safety.

At the time assuring, “We’re going to find him.”

Just before 8 P.M. Thursday night, Pottsville Police did catch up with Austin. The department said he had cut off his handcuffs and after a brief standoff, he was admitted to a hospital emergency room with a shoulder injury he suffered from the fall.