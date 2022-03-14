LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The FBI has confirmed that they have located a wire fraud suspect thought to be in central Arkansas, and he is now in custody.

According to a spokesperson with the bureau’s Little Rock field office, 26-year-old De’untae’ Diggs was wanted by agents for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Diggs and nine others are facing charges in a scheme to defraud Bank of America through the use of unemployment debit cards that resulted in almost $2 million in losses in multiple states, according to federal court documents.