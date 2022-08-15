LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department, and Pulaski County deputies formed a united front after the violent weekend.

“It’s been very crazy… this weekend was very terrifying. It’s just very sad,” said Aaron Delgado who heard shooting in the Chenal area.

Shots were fired, hitting schools, cars, and people. “It’s a crazy world now these days,” said Delgado.

The long stretch of violence started around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“Little Rock just called dispatch and advised they had a shooting and stabbing occur on the interstate,” said the Broadcastify, Arkansas State Police dispatch scanner.

It continued in pockets across Little Rock, initiating a unified command for the Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office.

“There were several police. unmarked and police, little rock PD… it was a pretty swamped area,” and “probably about 15 to 20 cars,” said Delgado.

Delgado said he was at work off Chenal when he heard the commotion.

“I was scared and just really didn’t know what was happening,” stated Delgado.

The crime tape stretched from East to West, to North and southern parts of the town.

Leaving injuries and homicides, and different descriptions of a possible suspect.

“It’s going to be for a shooting just occurred at 6500 Mabelvale cutoff at the Valero Superstop. Caller is advising that someone came inside of the business and shot two people,” said Arkansas EMS Dispatch audio from Broadcastify.

Security video from a home in the area captured this high-speed chase between law enforcement and the man they believed pulled the trigger.

“They have had a pit on Roosevelt passing arch street suspect has bailed on foot wearing red shorts and a white shirt,” stated Arkansas State Police Dispatch audio from Broadcastify.

When it finally came to an end 26 hours after the first shot flew through the air… the arrest of Davis Jones.

“All occupants in custody,” stated Arkansas State Police Dispatch audio from Broadcastify.

LRPD Interim Police ChiefWayne Bewley said the shootings may be connected.

Davis Jones, so far, is accused of committing at least two of the shootings.