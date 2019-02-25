Homeless man found shot twice in Little Rock, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A man police described as homeless was found with two gunshot wounds along Asher Ave. on Sunday evening.

A Little Rock Police Department report states officers were called to the scene after one of the department's shot spotters was activated.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Asher.

That's where officers found Kelly Morris, 34, lying on his back on the south side of the street.

Officers found wounds on the left side of his neck and the right side of his upper back, as well as a slug inside the zip up jacket he was wearing. Two shell casings were found nearby, the report states.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital but there's no further word on his condition.