SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded to a call of several gunshots and found the body of a 19-year-old at 2:20 a.m. on August 28 at Zabana’s Nightclub parking lot.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he later died.

“There were no other victims located and no suspect has been identified at this time,” Captain Jeff Taylor stated in a press release.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

SPD is asking anyone with information to call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.

This is an ongoing investigation. Keep up with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to update.