LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A homicide investigation is underway after Little Rock police said they found a person dead Monday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an “assist medical” call at 801 block of East Roosevelt Road at 6:37 a.m. A Family Dollar store is located at this address.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a person who was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officials have not released any additional details on matters surrounding the death or a possible suspect at this time.

This is the city’s 31st homicide of the year. At this time last year, there were 46 homicides reported in Little Rock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.