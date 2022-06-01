HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Hot Spring County deputies say an arrest has been made after a man was found shot to death in a home on Old Mill Road on Tuesday.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Jeremy Coston of Hot Spring County is now facing first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain person charges.

Investigators say Johnathan Dale Schreiner was found shot in the home Tuesday and pronounced dead soon after.

Deputies say Coston fled the scene with deputies from both Hot Springs County and Saline County, along with Arkansas Community Corrections Fugitive Recovery Team searching throughout the night.