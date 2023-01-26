SALINE CO., Ark. – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.

Deputies with the SCSO said they responded to an area on Highway 70 in reference to a possible assault. When they arrived, deputies said they found a victim who had redness and swelling on his face.

The victim said he was dropped off there by two deputies with the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office after leaving their detention facility. He said the deputies removed him from the car when they arrived and pushed him to the ground.

Then, the man said when he got up one deputy punched him in the face and the other sprayed him with pepper spray. When he got up, he said the deputies were gone.

Officials with the SCSO said that they started an investigation and made contact with the HSCSO to interview the two deputies.

After the investigation, authorities said that Lieutenant Darrell Pierce and Corporal Robert Campbell with the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office were arrested for the incident.

Pierce is facing a charge of third-degree battery and Campbell is facing a charge of second-degree assault.