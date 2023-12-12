LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hot Spring County, Arkansas, Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has stepped down from all law enforcement duties pending his trial on charges related to interfering with an FBI investigation.

Finkbeiner had been scheduled for a trial in federal court on Dec. 18 to determine if he should be jailed prior to his scheduled Jan. 22, 2024 trial on obstruction charges. That trial has been canceled in light of a protective order signed on Dec. 11 that places a limit on his movements and actions.

Prosecutors had originally asked for Finkbeiner to be jailed pending trial, but the judge at his Nov. 2 arraignment allowed him to be released on a $5,000 bond. On Nov. 8, prosecutors filed an appeal of the judge’s decision.

That appeal was updated on Nov. 24 as prosecutors claimed Finkbeiner was using his position as sheriff to interfere with the government obstruction of justice case against him. The prosecution’s claim included that Finkbeiner was interfering with witnesses and was finding out who the witnesses were by searching restricted law enforcement databases.

A Dec. 18 trial date was set to hear the government’s appeal.

Instead, according to court records, a judge signed a protective order on Monday that Finkbeiner agreed to comply with. The order mandates that Finkbeiner “relinquish all duties as Sheriff of Hot Spring County, Arkansas,” except for payroll duties and that he cannot access law enforcement databases or enter the sheriff’s office.

The protective order further mandated that any prosecution information produced during discovery only be used for trial preparation. No copies may be made of the information, and the information must be returned to the prosecution or destroyed after the trial.

The information included identifying information about witnesses and “uncharged individuals,” the government’s request stated.

The Hot Spring Quorum Court had ordered after the Nov. 2 hearing that Finkbeiner not be allowed to drive a county vehicle and must take a weekly drug test. Since he had not been tried on the charges, the court had decided not to ask for his resignation.

At that time, Chief Deputy Shane Davis had taken over the day-to-day running of the department. On Tuesday, a call to the sheriff’s office confirmed that Davis remains acting chief.

As an elected official, Finkbeiner may not be removed from office unless he is convicted of a crime.