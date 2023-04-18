HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A four-year-old was killed and another victim in the hospital after a shooting in Hot Springs Monday.

“It’s awful to have kids so young, and to have something so terrible happen like that,” community member Steve Abron said.

Crime scene tape is now gone, and a Hot Springs neighborhood sits quietly. The Hot Springs community is processing what happened.

“You never like to see anything like this happen and my heart goes out to the family. It just breaks my heart that an innocent child, so young in the wrong place, just doing what kids do,” said Abron.

Police said a 30-year-old and a 4-year-old were shot Monday afternoon and the 100 block of Carson Street. The four-year-old died.

“Just so young, taken so soon, and I just hope everyone involved is able to recover,” Abron said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Gasca.

He faces first-degree murder and first-degree battery.

Steve Abron has lived in Hot Springs for years and he said violence is always disheartening to hear, but when it’s a child, “it hurts even more because they are innocent and they are just starting their lives,” Abron stated.

The investigation is ongoing.