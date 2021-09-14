Hot Springs filmmaker hopes 30-year-old family truck is returned

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs Police are investigating after a 30-year-old truck that’s made multiple appearances on the big screen was stolen from a home off Park Avenue.

From family heirloom to cameos on the big screen, filmmaker Jennifer Gerber finds a way to incorporate a piece of her child into every part of her work.

“This truck has been in our family for 31 years. It was my grandfather’s truck and we inherited it after his passing. This truck has been present in every single film that I’ve made in Arkansas,” Gerber said.

It’s a 1991 red and silver Chevrolet Silverado that wears the rust of a worn-out pickup.

“It doesn’t look like any truck you see on the street. It’s very specific and has a personality about it and you always look for that in your film, like how do you set everything on-screen apart and this truck had that quality,” Gerber said.

Just a few days ago, she stepped outside to see someone else behind the wheel taking off down the street.

“Oh my goodness it was just gut-wrenching. I mean we were running down the street chasing it,” Gerber said.

Calling Hot Springs Police and posting a picture to Facebook to get more eyes on the road, she’s seen it’s not just important to her but the Hot Springs community.

“You see it in the film you remember it and you see it around town,” Low Key Arts Executive Director Sonny Kay said.

Kay said the 30-year-old truck is well known around town.

“It’s kind of iconic I guess you could say,” Kay said.

Gerber said she’s written it into yet another one of her films.

“There’s a scene between the mother and daughter about the truck and the mother is like ‘this is my grandfather’s truck. Don’t make fun of the truck. Don’t be ashamed of this truck,’ and the daughter is like ‘but it’s loud’ and so it’s this scene that’s literally scripted around the nature and personality of this vehicle,” Gerber said.

Now as she waits to get the camera rolling on that project, she hopes it will turn up.

If you see the truck, call Hot Springs Police.