HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – One of the two suspects accused of kidnapping a Hot Springs teen is set to make her first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Police said Dayla Ferrer and Samuel Bolling kidnapped a 17-year-old in downtown Hot Springs as the teen was getting off work and held her for ransom. They are both charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, false imprisonment and first-degree battery.

Bolling made his first court appearance last week. He is pleading not guilty.

Ferrer will appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. at the Garland County Courthouse.