Hot Springs man shot on Akers Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Sunday night shooting in Hot Springs lands one man in the hospital.

According to the press release from the Garland County Sheriff’s Office sent Monday, a friend of the victim told officers that they were on Akers Road to meet with two men they didn’t know. While they were there, a fight broke out, and the victim was shot, according to the victim’s friend.

The friend then drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the incident is still being investigated.

