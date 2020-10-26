Hot Springs man shot on Akers Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Sunday night shooting in Hot Springs lands one man in the hospital.
According to the press release from the Garland County Sheriff’s Office sent Monday, a friend of the victim told officers that they were on Akers Road to meet with two men they didn’t know. While they were there, a fight broke out, and the victim was shot, according to the victim’s friend.
The friend then drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
No suspects are in custody at this time and the incident is still being investigated.
LATEST POSTS:
- Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge
- String of car break-ins in Benton neighborhood
- One injured in Hot Springs, suspect in custody
- Kushner says Black people must ‘want’ to succeed
- Woman shot in Little Rock Friday afternoon