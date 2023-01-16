HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A near-deadly crime has changed the lives of a Hot Springs family forever. Corey Coleman was shot six times in his home on Etta Street the last week of November.

No arrests have been made, and information is limited as the Garland County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating.

Step-by-step Corey Coleman is trying to recover from the darkest night of his life.

According to Coleman, he opened the door to his home when he saw a man with Coleman’s then-girlfriend. As he was walking into his bedroom, he saw flashing lights of gunfire.

The gunman shot Coleman once shot in my hand, twice in my stomach, once in his left leg, and twice in my right leg. The 45 Calibur shells severed the main artery in his right leg and shattered his femur.

As the suspect left. Coleman was bleeding out when paramedics arrived. He flatlined, and he says it took six minutes to revive him. He received nine bags of blood and began to recover in the hospital.

“A lot to take in you know what I mean? And it was a big pill to swallow when I had to learn that I had to get my leg cut off,” Coleman said.

For a month and a half, Coleman’s adapted to caring for his family as an amputee. He’s also learning to be cared for by his family as he undergoes half a year of physical therapy.

“I’m a man’s man. I like to provide for my family, take care of my family and do my duties and everything, and not to be able to do that, and lean on somebody to be able to use the bathroom it’s hard,” Coleman admitted.

Beyond the physical and mental suffering, the injury is causing increasing financial woes. Coleman sold his truck and other possessions he can no longer afford because of what else the shooting took from him, which may be equally difficult, his job as a chef.

“If you ask anybody you’ll know, the kitchen is like another part of me. It’s my safe haven, my getaway, my clarity,” Coleman explained.

Cooking has been in Coleman’s family for generations. Corey has been working in restaurants across Europe, Chicago, and Hot Springs over the past 23 years. His father, Diablo Coleman, ran Coleman’s BBQ & More in Hot Springs for two years, and his grandfather, Dardear Coleman, was one of the first chefs at Coy’s Steakhouse.

“I’m focused on one thing. Creating great dishes and great recipes and putting a smile on people’s faces. That’s what I love about cooking,” Coleman stated.

Coleman was an executive chef at The Ohio Club. According to the owner of the business, Coleman has a job waiting for him when he’s able to come back.

So while Garland County investigators work to track down who took one part of him away, Coleman is doing everything in his power to get the parts of himself he can back.

Coleman said his physical therapists told him, “They’ve never seen somebody so focused, so determined to get back.”

If you’d like to help Coleman in any way, family and friends have created a GoFundMe on his behalf. Coleman does have insurance but the cost of a prosthetic alone can reach $100,000, and insurance only covers so much while he is unable to work.

If you have any information to help solve the November 22, 2002 shooting contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.