HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police said that seven juveniles were identified and arrested in connection to a splatter ball incident as of Monday.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, three people were shot with what they believe to a “SplatRBall” gun in the 800 block of Central Avenue April 28 at about 12:40 p.m.

Police said the accused shooters were possibly engaging in some form of social media challenge.

Authorities said a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Monday, May 2 after turning themselves in to officers. Police said the teens were released to their guardians with pending court dates in juvenile court.

Police said that all of the juveniles are facing charges and pending court dates in juvenile court.