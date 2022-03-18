HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police arrested three suspects in a deadly Thursday morning shooting in Hot Springs.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Albert Pike where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the officers and medica personnel who arrived at the scene attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in saving the victim.

After being given information on the suspects’ vehicle, police said they were able to locate it a short time later and take three people into custody.

Investigators determined the three match descriptions of the suspects and said they were positively identified by witness. The men, identified as 19-year-old Kia Moore, 18-year-old Malik Hughes and 20-year-old Jamiah Hughes, were arrested and now face charges of second-degree murder.

Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.