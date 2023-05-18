HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Hot Springs Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one person dead.

HSPD officials said a suspect was arrested around 5:15 p.m. in connection with the shooting of 34-year-old Jamar Smith.

Officials said officers responded to an incident at a residence in the 200 block of Maryland Street around 2:30 a.m. and were advised of a possible gunshot victim. When officers arrived they found Smith dead.

Officials with the HSPD said the suspect is being interviewed by detectives and more information will be released.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.