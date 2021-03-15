Hot Springs police arrest suspect in death investigation, say second suspect may be armed & dangerous

Editor’s Note: This incident was originally reported as being a shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that the case is not a shooting investigation.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police in Hot Springs say one suspect in a weekend incident that left one person dead has been arrested while the other is still at large.

Police say they responded to a call of a fight around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hagen Street. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man in the residence.

Police identified two suspects in the case during their investigation. The first suspect, 36-year-old Gaspar Gaspar Andres of Malvern, was arrested, with officers saying he is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Authorities said they also have a warrant for the second suspect in the case 26-year-old Pascual “Paco” Gaspar Andres of Hot Springs on first-degree murder charges.

Police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous and advise anyone with information on his whereabouts to not engage with him but rather to call the closest law enforcement agency or 911.

***WANTED*** Armed & Dangerous pic.twitter.com/g3iT80OPjB — Hot Springs PD (AR) (@HotSpringsPD) March 15, 2021

Officers note that this incident is not being looked into as a shooting investigation.

The Hot Springs Police Department also ask anyone with information on the case to contact Det. Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 ext. 6720.