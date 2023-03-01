HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

Officials with the HSPD said that officers responded to a possible shooting in the 700 block of Spring Street just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found 34-year-old Jayvian Bright-Gillam suffering from a gunshot wound. The responding officers attempted to render aid until medical personnel arrived, but Gillam would eventually be pronounced dead.

HSPD officials said that investigators have assumed the case and begun conducting interviews.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.