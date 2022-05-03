HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police said they arrested two teens Monday tied to an incident last week where three people were shot by splatter ball.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested after turning themselves in to officers.

The department also noted that investigators have identified the suspect’s vehicle and seven juveniles who were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Investigators said they believe the accused shooters were engaging in some form of social media challenge.

The teens were released to their guardians with pending court dates in juvenile court, according to a release from the Hot Springs Police Department.

Police said more arrests are expected to be made as the investigation continues.