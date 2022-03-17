HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Authorities say an 18-year-old from Texas is facing first-degree murder charges tied to a death in Hot Springs earlier this month.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, Damonte Walters of Henderson, Texas, is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center.

Walters’ arrest stems from a homicide investigation that began on March 7 when officers discovered human remains in an open field on the 1400 block of Carpenter Dam Road.

Police determined the victim did not die from natural causes, and the body, later identified as 43-year-old Ryan Kennedy, was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Officials with the HSPD said the investigation in the case is ongoing and asked that anyone with information on the death of Ryan Kennedy call Detective Plummer at 501-710-6997 or Detective Fallis at 501-441-5681.

Tips can also be sent in anonymously through the Crime Solver Tip Form found at CityHS.net.