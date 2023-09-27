HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police in Hot Springs are warning the public to be aware of scammers who they say are posing as law enforcement officials.

Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said that callers have been spoofing the department’s phone number and claiming to be police officers or detectives.

Police officials said that the callers are asking for personal information including home addresses, birth dates and social security numbers. Authorities also added that the impersonators are saying that they have an arrest warrant for the caller and are asking for money to resolve the warrant.

Authorities are reminding residents that the police department will not resolve an arrest warrant through a phone call by asking for money.

Police are encouraging anyone who receive a similar call to contact officers at 501-321-6789. Citizens can also report the spam calls to the attorney general scams office at 1-800-482-8982.