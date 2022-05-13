HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs school leaders are speaking out following a shooting that left multiple injured after a high school graduation.

The Hot Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Nehus released a statement on social media, noting that an investigation is still underway.

“Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will continue to do all that we can to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies/officials to complete an investigation,” Nehus wrote.

#HappeningNow Hot Springs Police continue to investigate after a night of celebration turns violent. According to @HotSpringsPD multiple people were shot following the Hot Springs High School graduation. I’ll have the latest details on @KARK4News and @FOX16News this morning. pic.twitter.com/yhDRVLdfvX — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) May 13, 2022

Hot Springs police said that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in a parking lot across from the Hot Springs Convention Center Thursday night.

Police said multiple people were injured in the shooting.

Nehus said that the school district is “heartbroken” of the events after the graduation ceremony. She also added that the school district’s counselors and staff will be working with students Friday who witnessed the incidents.

“We are heartbroken that these violent events took place following such a beautiful celebration for our graduates and their families,” Nehus said. “Our school counselors and staff will be working with students today at school who witnessed events or have concerns/fears. Our hearts and thoughts continue to be with the individuals and families who suffered injuries.”

Police have not released any information on victims or a suspect at this time.