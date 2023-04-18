HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Monday shooting in Hot Springs left a 4-year-old child dead and another person injured.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Carson Street. After arriving on the scene, officers said that the child and another person had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, but the child died from its injuries.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Alejandro David Gasca as the suspect. He was taken into custody Monday night and is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery.