HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Our Promise non-profit organization in Hot Springs aims to help cancer patients continue to have their construction site robbed.

The organization is building The Our Promise House to shelter those traveling to the area for treatment.

The project has been robbed 8 times in the last 2 months. The thieves continue to add to the thousands of dollars in damage and set back. The house was scheduled to be finished in July. Now, they hope for October.

Our House was able to capture a person the Hot Springs Police Department is working to identify as the subject who’s been breaking in.

HSPD says they don’t think the Our Promise House is being targeted specifically.

They feel copper wire is the target. They say several construction sites around Hot Springs have been robbed, even a telephone tower.

“It’s been a guy coming in and coming back out with a full backpack and a roll of wiring in his hand,” Tasha Helmes with Zimmerman Electrical said, who is installing all the copper wiring that keeps getting stolen.

Benny Arego is the project manager for this job and says every time Our Promise does something to stop the robbers after they come back, the thieves are able to overcome the measures they put in place.

“People aren’t getting to stay here because of these thieves,” Arego said.

Arego says the plan now, once approved by the insurance adjuster, is to double their efforts and go twice as fast to get all the wires sealed. He also says they will have 24-hour security.

Our Promise is funded strictly through donations. Money to build, funds for security, donated bricks.

Zimmerman even donated the cameras and Helmes watches them on her off time.

“We just can’t make him out clearly,” Helmes said, referring to the man seen on camera.

“Who comes up here and does this to a place like this,” she said.

Arego said “People don’t realize the secondary expense of being sick with cancer,” but both Arego and Helmes do.

Arego spent a week in a facility like this when being treated for lymphoma and Helmes lost her niece to cancer.

“I guess that’s the reason I am so dedicated to this project,” Helmes said.

Our House is offering a one-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.