Human remains discovered inside Eudora home

EUDORA, Ark. – State investigators are assisting local police after a body was discovered inside a Eudora home on Monday.

The Eudora Police Department requested special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division after the remains were found inside a home in the 2200 block of North Main Street on Monday afternoon.

Officers had responded to the scene after receiving a call about a body being found at the house.

The remains have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and when it occurred.

The agents have already begun collecting evidence at the home and are interviewing witnesses who have knowledge of the house.