Human remains found in Wynne drainage ditch, Arkansas State Police to investigate

WYNNE, Ark. – State troopers are taking over an investigation after they said human remains were found in a drainage ditch Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Arkansas State Police, a local resident walking near an area in the 500 block of Front St. reported to Wynne police after seeing a body in a ditch between Front and Ash Street.

After arriving on the scene, authorities said they found the remains of what are believed to be those of an adult man.

The Wynne Police Department requested that agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division take the lead in the case.

Investigators said the remains were transported to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory for identification, as well as the manner, cause and time of death.

State police agents said an investigative file will be submitted to the Cross County prosecuting attorney.