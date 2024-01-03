GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – A Hot Springs mother is doing all she can to come to terms with the tragic death of her son.

Officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains they discovered earlier in December belong to that of a Hot Springs man, 20-year-old Amir Ellis who was last seen in May.

The finding comes after deputies with the GCSO were dispatched to a location where human remains were found off Hwy 7 North.

Police said that throughout the investigation three suspects have been arrested in connection with his kidnapping.

Ellis’ mother Jessica Ellis said she is hurt and sad over the death of her son.

“I feel this great pain in my chest,” she said. “I just miss my son everything about him.”

For months, Ellis has been trying to find answers, doing multiple search parties and making sure her son’s name was never forgotten.

“To be honest, I was scared for him last year,” Ellis said. “He was being a little reckless and not making great choices but he didn’t deserve this.”

Ellis said the hardest thing about everything is having to make funeral arrangements for her son.

“How do you pick out urns or caskets for a child that you carried, raised and loved,” Ellis said.

Amir’s story captivated thousands on social media thanks to Ellis’ postings and it garnered so much attention people formed a group named Amir’s Army.

“I have never even met any of these people but I feel close to them,” she said. “I feel like they’re family.”

Ellis said her fight isn’t over when it comes to getting her son justice.

“I still have to make sure he gets his justice and make sure everyone gets the right charges,” she said.

She hopes through her loss she can help other families by making an organization.

“It is going to be geared towards helping families that have been through something similar,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the GCSO at 501-622-3660.