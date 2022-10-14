LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.

The sisters are hoping to find answers to who is responsible and also help end the violence in the city.

Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a Wednesday shooting on West 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured.

There hasn’t been any update on the person injured yet, however the family of Barry Campbell, including his sister Chassity said she was heartbroken to learn he was shot and later died at the hospital.

“He loved very hard, he cared about his family, and I just don’t understand,” Campbell said.

Carol Bowie is another one of Campbell’s sisters; she says she never thought he would die when he was shot.

“I even told them [sisters: Misty and Chassity] y’all he good, he’s straight, if he did get shot, he is a strong man,” said Bowie.

However, after learning that Campbell died at the hospital, Misty Campbell, his older sister, says life is a gift and it’s painful to know someone took that away from her brother. She hopes the police are able to find who is responsible soon.

“They took away this man, someone’s husband. He is someone’s dad, brother, son, cousin, friend and protector most of all he is a protector,” Campbell said.

Misty said she and her sisters never got the chance to say goodbye and she remembers being on the phone with him hours before he died.

“He told me to call him later and me not knowing that a couple of hours later, it wasn’t going to be later, later never came,” said Campbell.

After losing their mother, Campbell says she never thought she would lose another family member.

“This is a hard pill to swallow and we’re going to need some professional help,” said Campbell.

The sisters say they are praying that the violence ends in Little Rock, so no other family including themselves have to go through this kind of heartbreak.

Police in Little Rock are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who detectives say may be connected to a Wednesday shooting that left one dead.

The Little Rock Police Department released an image of a man from security footage shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Homicide detectives are searching for the man in connection with their investigation into the shooting on West 12th Street.

As for the other person who was shot, we still haven’t received an update on who they are or the extent of their injuries.