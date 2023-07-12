LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New details on Tuesday night’s double homicide in Little Rock are emerging after FOX 16 News obtained the incident report.

Tuesday night, two men were reportedly shot and killed in South Pine Street. A third was said to have injuries but was in stable condition.

LRPD officials later identified the two killed as 29-year-old Broderick Ray and 36-year-old Brandon Ray.

One man, Tyrone Nutt, is in custody as a result. He is charged with two counts of capital murder. Another, Tyree Waters, is wanted for capital murder. Nutt told police Waters is his son.

According to the report, the third man who was injured was identified as Nutt.

The report states a total of 43 shots were picked up on the ShotSpotter Activation. According to that report, shots were fired by both suspects and at least one of the victims.

The report also has claims in it from the wife of victim Brandan Ray. She told police the violence started as a result over an argument, though she was not sure what it was over. She also told police she was in a vehicle with her children when the conversation between the suspects and victims became “increasingly hostile”.

A hearing was held for Nutt Wednesday, where he pled not guilty to his charges. Police are still searching for Waters.