PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies are searching for an inmate who they say escaped from jail overnight.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that 56-year-old inmate Henri Hatten was discovered missing during a Wednesday morning headcount.

Deputies said that Hatten had received a commitment to the Arkansas Department of Corrections and was waiting for a space.

Court documents show that he was charged with first-degree domestic battery and possession of controlled substance in February, which violated his parole.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hatten is asked to contact deputies at 501-340-6963 or the anonymous tip line at 501-340-8477.