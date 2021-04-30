Investigation continues after late-night shooting puts UAPB on lockdown

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An investigation is continuing after a shooting forced the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to go on a lockdown Thursday night.

UAPB students were sent alerts Thursday night stating an altercation happened on campus near the dining hall.

One student, an unidentified male, was shot, and another student, an unidentified female, was stabbed. Both were taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police say multiple people were involved in the altercation, though no arrests have been made as of early Friday evening.

Students were shocked by the alert but said they have concerns about what all can go on in the evening with the openness of the campus.

“I was in the computer lab doing some work, and I got an email about an active shooter,” junior Janaee Townsend recalled. “UAPB is a great school. I do feel safe at times, but there’s moments, especially at night, where people from the public can come harass our students, but overall this is a good school.”

University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander released a statement on the incident Friday, asking for the community to turn their “attention, thoughts, and prayers to the victims of this tragedy, their families, and the entire UAPB community.”