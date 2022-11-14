NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have named the victims and are asking for tips about a Friday night double-shooting in North Little Rock.

North Little Rock Police Department announced Monday afternoon that officers responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard regarding shots fired. NLRPD said two juveniles, 17-year-old Marcus Blue of North Little Rock and 17-year-old Alex Berry of Little Rock, were inside a vehicle when they arrived and each had a bullet wound.

NLRPD officials reported that one was declared dead at the scene, and the second was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

NLRPD is conducting a homicide investigation into two deaths. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or NLRPD Detective Gary Jones at 501-771-7151.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this homicide through Crime Stoppers of Arkansas, police said.