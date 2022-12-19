LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Affidavits released Monday show investigators believe a juvenile died after being shot when he and two teens attempted to carjack a woman outside a Little Rock apartment Sunday night.

The teens, identified as 18-year-old Daryl Jones and 15-year-old Tamarion Jones, now both face a charge of capital murder in the case.

According to the reports from the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a building in the Eagles Nest apartment complex off of Torrey Pine Court after receiving a report of gunfire. The officer said they found the driver who had called 911.

The driver told the officer three people had come up to the driver’s car, with one of them, who police later identified as Kenneth Perkins, tapping on the window with a gun and telling the driver to get out of the car. The driver then told officers that they asked Perkins, who police said was the juvenile who died in the incident, what they said, and in the confusion, pulled out their own gun.

The driver said at that point the two began shooting at each other, and afterwards the driver said they ran back to their apartment and called 911.

Investigators started searching the area Sunday night and identified Perkins and the two Joneses as suspects. Officers said they found Perkins suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries. His death is the 79th homicide in Little Rock this year.

Daryl Jones and Tamarion Jones were both taken into custody, with officers saying they each said the other was carrying a weapon during the incident. Investigators claimed the younger Jones said the older Jones and the juvenile who died were “always stealing cars and robbing people.”

Prosecutors approved of Tamarion Jones being prosecuted as an adult. Both he and Daryl Jones are facing the murder charge as well as an aggravated robbery charge. Both are being held without bond and are scheduled to go back in front of a judge in February.

Police said 18-year-old Daryl Jones (left) and 15-year-old Tamarion Jones (right) are both facing capital murder and aggravated robbery charges tied to an attempted carjacking that left a third teen dead.

The driver is not currently facing any charges in the incident.

Authorities said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and ask anyone with information on the incident to call detectives at 501-371-4660 or by using the LRPD tip line at 501-371-4636. Tips can remain anonymous.